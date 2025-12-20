BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE MYD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 175,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,515. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 744,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 186,551 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 693,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 559,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 146,106 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 34,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 300,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE: MYD) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in U.S. municipal fixed-income securities, including investment-grade and certain lower-rated bonds that the portfolio managers believe offer attractive yield opportunities. Through its diversified municipal bond portfolio, MYD aims to deliver tax-advantaged income while managing credit and interest rate risk.

MYD’s investment strategy focuses on geographic and sector diversification across states and local governmental entities, covering a range of project types such as education, transportation, healthcare and general obligation bonds.

