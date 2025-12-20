BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MUC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 260,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,754. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE: MUC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high-quality, federally and California tax-exempt income. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of entities located in California, including general obligation bonds and revenue bonds that finance public projects such as schools, transportation infrastructure and utilities.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes credit quality and geographic concentration, targeting bonds rated at or above investment grade by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations.

