ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6282 per share on Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This is a 5.3% increase from ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60.

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

NASDAQ:USOI opened at $47.18 on Friday. ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $68.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48.

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

