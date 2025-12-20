ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Increases Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6282 per share on Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This is a 5.3% increase from ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60.
ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
NASDAQ:USOI opened at $47.18 on Friday. ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $68.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48.
ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- This ETF Caught a Major Tailwind After the Fed’s Rate Cut
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/15 – 12/19
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Nike Beats on Earnings But Struggles in China and Faces Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.