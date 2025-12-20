Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.
Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 65 years. Cincinnati Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.
Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $167.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.69. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $169.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.
Cincinnati Financial Company Profile
Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.
The company’s core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.
