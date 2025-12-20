PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of PCCW Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.7099 and last traded at $0.7099. 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7578.

PCCW Trading Up 3.9%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS: PCWLF) is a Hong Kong–based telecommunications and technology services provider with a diversified portfolio spanning fixed-line and mobile communications, broadband internet, and media content. Through its flagship subsidiary, HKT, PCCW operates Hong Kong’s largest fixed-line network and one of the territory’s leading broadband platforms. The company also offers mobile services under the CSL brand, serving both residential and enterprise customers across the region.

Beyond traditional telecom offerings, PCCW provides a range of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions, including cloud computing, cybersecurity, data centre services and IT consultancy.

Featured Articles

