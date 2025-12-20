NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Trading 17.7% Higher – What’s Next?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.12. 230,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,986,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 79.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $667.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3,791.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBY. C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel, non-antibiotic anti-infective products designed to regulate the innate immune response. Leveraging its proprietary Aganocide® Technology, the company’s synthetic antimicrobial compounds target and neutralize pathogens without contributing to antibiotic resistance. NovaBay’s research and development efforts concentrate on ophthalmic, dermatological and wound care applications, aiming to address unmet needs in infection control and inflammation management.

The company’s primary commercial products include Avenova®, an eyelid and lash cleaning solution indicated for managing chronic blepharitis and meibomian gland dysfunction, and NeutroPhase®, a pure hypochlorous acid wound and skin cleanser used in acute and chronic wound irrigation.

