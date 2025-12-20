Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.45, but opened at $18.01. Hengan International Group shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 118,759 shares traded.

Hengan International Group Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Hengan International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of household hygiene products in the People’s Republic of China. Incorporated in Bermuda in 1997, the company has its operational headquarters in Jinjiang, Fujian Province. Hengan’s offerings span sanitary napkins, baby diapers, adult diapers, toilet paper, facial tissue and paper towels, marketed under flagship brands such as Sofy and Hengan. The group’s vertically integrated manufacturing network encompasses raw material procurement, production, packaging and sales to ensure rigorous quality control and supply chain efficiency.

Since its founding in 1985, Hengan International has grown to become one of China’s leading tissue and hygiene product manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.