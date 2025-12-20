Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.2050, with a volume of 535162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Genworth Financial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genworth Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNW

Genworth Financial Trading Up 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 1.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 163.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 93,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 57,919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Valueworks LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 725,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 636,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 285,636 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW) is a leading financial security company offering a broad range of insurance products. Based in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth provides individuals and families with solutions designed to protect against long-term care expenses, secure life insurance needs and support homeownership through private mortgage insurance. With operations spanning the United States, Canada and Australia, the company serves both retail and institutional clients through a diversified portfolio of risk management services.

The company’s Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI) segment offers coverage to lenders and consumers in the US, Canada and Australia, enabling homebuyers to purchase properties with lower down payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.