Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 841,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $84,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 720,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,263,000 after acquiring an additional 171,677 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 100,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.84 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.