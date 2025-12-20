BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BIT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. 306,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,157. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The trust seeks to provide high current income and total return by investing across a broad range of income-producing sectors. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BIT and is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC.

The trust’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sectors of the fixed-income market, including investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield corporate debt, U.S.

