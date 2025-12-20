BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (BSTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on December 31st

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 176,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,353. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ: BSTZ) is a closed-end management investment company that provides targeted exposure to companies engaged in the science and technology sectors. Listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange, the trust seeks to deliver total return composed of capital appreciation and monthly distributions over a defined term. It operates as a term trust, with an anticipated liquidation date in August 2028, at which point shareholders will receive proceeds based on the trust’s net asset value.

The trust’s investment strategy is centered on equity and equity-related securities of companies involved in advancing scientific research, technological innovation and related applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.