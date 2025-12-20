Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $273.74, but opened at $265.00. Accenture shares last traded at $269.0640, with a volume of 1,037,428 shares traded.

Accenture News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

Accenture Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 73.8% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 146.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

