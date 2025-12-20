Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $273.74, but opened at $265.00. Accenture shares last traded at $269.0640, with a volume of 1,037,428 shares traded.
Accenture News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Beat on revenue and earnings; bookings strength. Accenture reported Q1 FY2026 revenue (~$18.7B) and EPS that topped consensus, and management said bookings rose in the double?digits — a core reason analysts cite for confidence. Accenture Reports First-Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: AI momentum and client adoption. Management said roughly 100 incremental clients started AI projects over nine quarters and emphasized AI bookings as a growth driver — a positive catalyst for longer?term revenue mix and margins. Accenture’s AI Momentum Impresses Analysts Despite Early-Stage Rollouts
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic government/AI partnerships. Accenture Federal Services announced work with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Genesis Mission — a high?profile AI initiative that can expand federal revenue and credibility in cutting?edge AI services. Accenture Partners With U.S. Department of Energy
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend and cash flow strength. Company declared a quarterly dividend ($1.63 per share) and reported stronger operating cash flow, supporting shareholder returns and the balance sheet. (Dividend announcement included in company filings.)
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional endorsement. The Aoris International Fund flagged a positive outlook on Accenture in its investor letter, signaling continued institutional interest. Aoris International Fund Has a Positive Outlook on Accenture
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst moves are mixed. TD Cowen raised its target to $300 (buy), Susquehanna nudged its target to $277 (neutral). These adjustments show differing views on upside but don’t move consensus decisively. TD Cowen Adjusts Price Target Susquehanna Adjusts Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term revenue guidance disappointed some. Management’s Q2 revenue range and FY revenue midpoint were viewed as slightly conservative versus Street expectations, prompting profit?taking despite the beat. Accenture dips despite Q1 beat, Q2 revenue outlook below estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed investor concerns about AI’s long?term impact and recent stock weakness. Some commentaries point to investor worry over how AI changes demand dynamics and note ACN’s price has pulled back from earlier highs — factors that can amplify volatility. Accenture stock price dropped after earnings
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.
Accenture Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Accenture Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 73.8% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 146.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.
About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.
The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.
