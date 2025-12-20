Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO) Insider Alecia Hanson Sells 10,768 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2025

Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWOGet Free Report) insider Alecia Hanson sold 10,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $122,862.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,736.08. The trade was a 19.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Two Harbors Investments Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Two Harbors Investments stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Two Harbors Investments had a negative net margin of 44.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of ($18.67) million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. Two Harbors Investments’s payout ratio is presently -54.40%.

Key Two Harbors Investments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Two Harbors Investments this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 240.4% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investments in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 456.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Maxim Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Two Harbors Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TWO

About Two Harbors Investments

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investments Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, as well as non-agency residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights and credit risk transfer securities. The company seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders by employing leverage to enhance net interest income derived from its portfolio of high-quality fixed-income assets.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Two Harbors operates through a self-managed platform that combines portfolio management, risk-management and securitization expertise.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.