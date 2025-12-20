Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO) Insider Alecia Hanson Sells 10,768 Shares of Stock

Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) insider Alecia Hanson sold 10,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $122,862.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,736.08. The trade was a 19.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Two Harbors Investments Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Two Harbors Investments stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Two Harbors Investments had a negative net margin of 44.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of ($18.67) million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investments Dividend Announcement

Key Two Harbors Investments News

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. Two Harbors Investments’s payout ratio is presently -54.40%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Two Harbors Investments this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 240.4% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investments in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 456.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Maxim Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Two Harbors Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

About Two Harbors Investments

Two Harbors Investments Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, as well as non-agency residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights and credit risk transfer securities. The company seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders by employing leverage to enhance net interest income derived from its portfolio of high-quality fixed-income assets.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Two Harbors operates through a self-managed platform that combines portfolio management, risk-management and securitization expertise.

Featured Stories

