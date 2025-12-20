Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$20.78 and last traded at C$20.68, with a volume of 37450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.42.

Several brokerages have commented on AD.UN. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$952.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a top-line financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owner’s common equity position.

