YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.41 and last traded at $43.4210, with a volume of 180875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.72.

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average is $70.69.

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.932 per share. This represents a yield of 6,397.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

About YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF by 1,592.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 127,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $91,000.

The YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Coinbase Global Inc stock (COIN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys CONY was launched on Aug 14, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

