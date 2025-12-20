YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.41 and last traded at $43.4210, with a volume of 180875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.72.
YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average is $70.69.
YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.932 per share. This represents a yield of 6,397.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.
About YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF
The YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Coinbase Global Inc stock (COIN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys CONY was launched on Aug 14, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.
