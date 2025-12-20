Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Trading Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) were down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.9450. Approximately 5,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 15,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna, offering a diverse range of financial services. As a universal bank, RBI serves retail customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporates, with a particular focus on Central and Eastern Europe. The bank’s service portfolio encompasses everyday banking products, payment solutions, and digital services for individual clients, as well as cash management, trade finance, and structured lending for corporate and institutional customers.

In addition to traditional banking, RBI provides investment banking and capital markets services, including underwriting, debt and equity issuance, and advisory services.

