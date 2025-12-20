Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 146,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 58,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Plato Gold Stock Down 14.3%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.30.

Plato Gold Company Profile

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

