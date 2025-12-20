ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Stock Price Down 4% – Here’s Why

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.46 and last traded at $35.46. 152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 43,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of ENN Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited is a leading city gas distribution and integrated energy services provider in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s core business spans the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through an extensive pipeline network. In addition to its traditional piped gas operations, ENN Energy offers installation and maintenance of gas appliances, emergency response services and energy consulting for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Building on its gas distribution platform, ENN Energy has expanded into integrated energy projects that combine multiple energy sources such as gas, electricity, thermal energy and renewable fuels.

