Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 66,796 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 445,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,796 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $62,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.9% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 109,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.75.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8%

PEP opened at $148.16 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $160.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.86. The firm has a market cap of $202.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.17%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

