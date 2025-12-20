Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 10,136 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $78,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $408,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 6.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 205,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $717.00 to $831.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of GE Vernova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $761.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $690.56.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $658.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $601.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.17, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.71. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $252.25 and a one year high of $731.00.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

