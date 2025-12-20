BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives $111.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.4286.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $94.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.31. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $1,605,629.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 296,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,620,096.85. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 7,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $637,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,862.82. This represents a 12.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 307,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 126,057 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

