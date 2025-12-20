Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 688,225 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,281,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 688,225 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $134,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $2,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pfizer by 14.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,615,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 19.9% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 93,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.46. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

