Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 758.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.1% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,071.35 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,111.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $960.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $830.36. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,200.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $1,230.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,141.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

