Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Increases Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF $LIT

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF makes up 3.0% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned about 0.91% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Betterment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 0.4%

LIT opened at $64.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $65.38.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG. The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Index and in depositary receipts based on the securities in the Index.

