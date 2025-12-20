Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,260 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 91,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 90,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $165.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. This trade represents a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,322 shares of company stock worth $13,148,943. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research set a $84.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.