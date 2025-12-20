Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS Position Raised by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 4.4% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $17,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 135,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 73,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,292,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,149,000 after purchasing an additional 180,207 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $47.02 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.1615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

