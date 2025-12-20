Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT Shares Bought by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide accounts for 1.4% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned about 0.24% of Euronet Worldwide worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEFT opened at $77.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.86. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.11.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 7.27%.The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world’s largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

