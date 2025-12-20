Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,560 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMYT. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 9,699.0% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 5,143,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,811 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,628,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,658,000 after buying an additional 1,674,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the second quarter valued at about $104,635,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 6,434.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 632,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,022,000 after buying an additional 623,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 343.1% in the second quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 690,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,711,000 after acquiring an additional 534,887 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMYT opened at $86.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.98. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $122.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.99 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “hold (c)” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

MakeMyTrip Inc is an online travel company that provides a comprehensive suite of travel products and services through its website and mobile app platform. The company’s offerings include air ticketing, hotel reservations, holiday packages, rail and bus ticket bookings, ancillary travel services such as travel insurance and visa assistance, and corporate travel management solutions. By leveraging technology-driven platforms, MakeMyTrip aims to deliver convenience, competitive pricing, and a seamless booking experience for both retail and business customers.

Founded in June 2000 by Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip has grown to become one of India’s leading travel technology firms.

