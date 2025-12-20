Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $45,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 509.1% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 185.7% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $517.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Argus set a $540.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $415.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.10.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total transaction of $6,213,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,575 shares in the company, valued at $15,344,730.75. This trade represents a 28.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total value of $3,413,850.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,756.80. This trade represents a 27.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $426.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $473.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

