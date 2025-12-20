Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires 10,069 Shares of Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $25,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 92.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 708.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Ares Management
Here are the key news stories impacting Ares Management this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Ares is making a major push into U.S. data centers, deploying roughly $700M in Northern Virginia land and facilities to expand its digital?infrastructure and real?estate exposure; this increases fee?earning platforms and positions Ares to capture AI/cloud demand. Ares Makes Significant U.S. Data Center Investments in Northern Virginia Ares Makes $700 Million Bet on AI With Virginia Buying Spree Ares Management bets $700M on Northern Virginia data centers
- Positive Sentiment: Ares’ real?assets arm provided a $98M acquisition loan for a New Jersey multifamily complex, reflecting continued fee income and lending activity in its commercial real?estate platform. Ares Management Provides $98M Acquisition Loan for New Jersey Multifamily Complex
- Positive Sentiment: Ares is expanding Gulf distribution for private credit by backing a Dubai multifamily office, which could grow its capital?raising and fee pools in the Middle East. Ares Backs Dubai Multifamily Office in Gulf Private Credit Push
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent writeups revisiting Ares’ Q3 results reiterate the earnings beat and AUM/fee trends but do not present new catalysts — useful context but likely already priced in. Reflecting On Asset Management Stocks’ Q3 Earnings: Ares (NYSE:ARES)
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options volume has been reported on ARES — indicates elevated trading interest/positioning but not a clear directional signal for fundamentals. Ares Management Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ARES)
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the deal flow, the stock’s high valuation (elevated P/E) and that it is trading below its 200?day moving average may be keeping investors cautious — large capital deployments can raise near?term leverage/return timing risk.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, September 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.64.
Ares Management Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $165.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.22 and its 200 day moving average is $168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49.
Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Ares Management Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.8438 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 192.27%.
Ares Management Company Profile
Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high?net?worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.
Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.
