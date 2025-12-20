Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AppFolio worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the second quarter worth $55,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in AppFolio by 23.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter worth $90,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Evan Pickering sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.67, for a total transaction of $81,385.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 2,969 shares in the company, valued at $723,456.23. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $118,051.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,147.36. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 8,745 shares of company stock worth $2,097,550 over the last 90 days. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $233.69 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.24 and a fifty-two week high of $326.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.57.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.14). AppFolio had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 22.48%.The firm had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APPF. UBS Group began coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $311.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

AppFolio, Inc is a Santa Barbara–based provider of cloud-based software solutions for the property management and legal industries. Founded in 2006 by former software executives, the company went public on the NASDAQ under the symbol APPF in 2015. Its original offering, AppFolio Property Manager, automates accounting, marketing, leasing, and maintenance functions for residential, commercial, student housing, and community association managers.

In 2019, AppFolio expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of MyCase, a web-based legal practice management platform for small to mid-size law firms.

