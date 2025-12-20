Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 133.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.
Arena REIT Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13.
Arena REIT Company Profile
