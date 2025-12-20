Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 133.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.

Arena REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Arena REIT alerts:

Arena REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Arena REIT is an ASX200 listed property group that develops, owns and manages social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Arena REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.