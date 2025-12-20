Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Announces $1.68 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.68 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.
Invesco India ETF Trading Up 1.8%
Invesco India ETF stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. Invesco India ETF has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.47.
About Invesco India ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco India ETF
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- This ETF Caught a Major Tailwind After the Fed’s Rate Cut
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/15 – 12/19
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Nike Beats on Earnings But Struggles in China and Faces Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.