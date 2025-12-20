Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Announces $1.68 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.68 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

Invesco India ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Invesco India ETF stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. Invesco India ETF has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco India ETF

Read More

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index. The Index is designed to represent the segment of the Indian equity markets.

