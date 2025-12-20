Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4%
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $126.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.22.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile
