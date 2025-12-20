Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Plans $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

Elbit Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Elbit Systems has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $8.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $554.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $255.01 and a twelve month high of $557.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $488.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 188.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elbit Systems

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.