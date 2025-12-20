BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0986 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

BBN stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 50,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 39,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 152,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and preservation of capital through a diversified portfolio of taxable municipal debt securities. Advisement and portfolio management services are provided by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, leveraging the firm’s global credit research and trading capabilities to analyze risk and identify opportunities within the municipal bond sector.

Since its inception in 1989, BBN has invested primarily in investment-grade and non-investment-grade municipal obligations issued by U.S.

