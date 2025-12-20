U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 33,597 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF $CGDG

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,842,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,491,000 after purchasing an additional 886,442 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $89,781,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,652,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,200,000 after acquiring an additional 839,799 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,898,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,859,000 after acquiring an additional 320,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,758,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,128,000 after purchasing an additional 199,892 shares during the period.

CGDG opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management. CGDG was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

