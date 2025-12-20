SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,364,000 after purchasing an additional 21,759 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.5% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Cooling U.S. inflation and rising Fed?cut bets are lifting gold’s appeal; analysts say softer CPI/consumer?sentiment data increases the probability of rate cuts, which typically boosts non?yielding assets like GLD. Read More.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $399.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $381.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $239.58 and a 1-year high of $403.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

