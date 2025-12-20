Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 14,284 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,284 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for 1.9% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Spotify Technology worth $96,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE:SPOT opened at $582.39 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $443.21 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $674.28.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $760.23.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

