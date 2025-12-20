ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Position Boosted by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,483 shares during the period. ARM accounts for about 1.4% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $70,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ARM by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in ARM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in ARM during the second quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in ARM during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ARM from $205.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on ARM from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.30.

ARM Trading Up 0.5%

ARM opened at $114.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.94 and its 200-day moving average is $146.96. The stock has a market cap of $120.49 billion, a PE ratio of 146.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 4.23. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $183.16.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About ARM

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

