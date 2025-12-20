Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Director Jason Gardner Sells 36,100 Shares

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) Director Jason Gardner sold 36,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 299,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,935. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Marqeta Trading Up 2.0%
Shares of MQ opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 1.48.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $163.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.37 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Marqeta from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price objective on Marqeta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marqeta from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Marqeta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.50.
Marqeta is a modern card issuing and payment processing platform that enables businesses to design, launch and manage customized payment cards. The company offers a fully programmable open API that allows clients to create virtual, physical and tokenized payment cards with real-time transaction controls and dynamic spend limits. By leveraging Marqeta’s infrastructure, companies can streamline their payment operations, reduce time to market and deliver tailored payment experiences to end consumers.
Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Oakland, California, Marqeta was established by CEO Jason Gardner with the goal of transforming traditional card issuance through cloud-native technology.
