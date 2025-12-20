Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Director Jason Gardner Sells 36,100 Shares

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) Director Jason Gardner sold 36,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 299,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,935. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marqeta Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of MQ opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $163.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.37 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marqeta by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 351,794 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 812,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,797,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 411,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,420,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Marqeta from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price objective on Marqeta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marqeta from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Marqeta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marqeta

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta is a modern card issuing and payment processing platform that enables businesses to design, launch and manage customized payment cards. The company offers a fully programmable open API that allows clients to create virtual, physical and tokenized payment cards with real-time transaction controls and dynamic spend limits. By leveraging Marqeta’s infrastructure, companies can streamline their payment operations, reduce time to market and deliver tailored payment experiences to end consumers.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Oakland, California, Marqeta was established by CEO Jason Gardner with the goal of transforming traditional card issuance through cloud-native technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.