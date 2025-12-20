Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Holdings Reduced by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,077 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise makes up approximately 5.2% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.47% of Axon Enterprise worth $265,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.8% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 66 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,030,580. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.63, for a total value of $55,063.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,629.08. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 64,406 shares of company stock worth $38,521,038 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $870.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON opened at $594.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $608.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $708.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $469.24 and a 12-month high of $885.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.04, a PEG ratio of 129.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.05%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.