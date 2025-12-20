Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.5556.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Compass Point upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, September 5th.

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $296,228.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,555,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,292,616.53. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Zabi Nowaid sold 25,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $398,543.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 723,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,476,168.32. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 218,711 shares of company stock worth $3,286,669 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,098,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172,110 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at about $84,301,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth about $93,066,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,311,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,979 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $59,255,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 5.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 100.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $252.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

