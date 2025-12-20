Analysts Set Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Price Target at $470.07

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $469.40.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Trane Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $390.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $415.37 and its 200-day moving average is $422.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.93%.Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.