ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

ARR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Compass Point began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $17.41 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 435.25 and a beta of 1.45.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.01%.The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17,311.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,019,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,540,000 after buying an additional 2,008,287 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 365.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,495,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,278,000 after buying an additional 1,959,447 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 570.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 848,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after buying an additional 722,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 115.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,109,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 595,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is a mortgage real estate investment trust that was formed in 2008 to acquire and manage a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The company’s investments are primarily agency-sponsored and agency-guaranteed RMBS issued by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, along with credit risk transfer securities and select non-agency residential and multifamily RMBS. By focusing on high-quality mortgage assets, ARMOUR Residential REIT seeks to generate stable income and preserve capital through diversified exposure to the U.S.

