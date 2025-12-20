Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 218,470 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,388,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,470 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $58,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Momentum Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,775,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 118,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KWEB opened at $36.50 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE: KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund designed to offer investors targeted exposure to China’s rapidly evolving internet sector. Launched in May 2013, the fund seeks to track the CSI China Overseas Internet Index, which captures the performance of Chinese companies primarily engaged in internet and internet-related activities. KWEB provides access to companies operating across e-commerce, online gaming, social media, internet search, online entertainment and education, and related services.

The fund holds a diversified portfolio of equities that includes American depositary receipts (ADRs), Hong Kong–listed H-shares and companies trading on Chinese mainland exchanges.

