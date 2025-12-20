Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,541,993 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,101,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541,993 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $60,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,477,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,091,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,798,000 after acquiring an additional 551,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,574,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,195 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 29,555,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth approximately $306,848,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $7,168,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 918,940 shares in the company, valued at $27,108,730. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 5,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 110,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,520.08. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 489,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,781,456 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Argus set a $28.00 price target on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Positive Sentiment: WBD's board formally rejected Paramount Skydance's hostile approach and urged shareholders to reject that offer in favor of the Netflix proposal, reinforcing management's preferred path and lowering the chance of an unsolicited break-up at current terms.

Positive Sentiment: Analysis shows a Netflix–Warner Bros. combination would be a strategic powerhouse (projected to eclipse Disney's TV demand share), which supports the argument that the Netflix bid could create significant long?term value for WBD shareholders.

Positive Sentiment: Reports that activist/hedge fund Standard General has been approached about buying or investing in WBD's cable networks (including CNN) raise the prospect of asset sales or minority investments that could unlock value outside a full sale. That potential monetization pathway is viewed favorably by investors.

Neutral Sentiment: Harris Associates, a top-five WBD shareholder, said it would be "very open" to a revised Paramount offer if it is superior and fixes deal-term issues — this keeps the door open for a higher competing bid but also prolongs deal uncertainty.

Neutral Sentiment: Market write-ups this week highlight the sudden entry of Paramount into the bidding contest and the sector?wide reaction; broader market sentiment and rotation also influence WBD's trading alongside deal news.

Negative Sentiment: Paramount's reported all?cash $108 billion/$30?per?share approach escalates the takeover fight and could force protracted negotiations or a bidding war, increasing execution risk and near?term volatility for the stock.

Negative Sentiment: WBD has pressed for stronger assurances from the Ellison family trust (a personal guarantee) around Paramount's financing, signaling the board's doubts about deal certainty — that pushback could complicate or delay any deal and sustain share?price swings.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 146.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

