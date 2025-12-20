Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125,133 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $74,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 14.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $208,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.25.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.61. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $129.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TSEM, is a specialty foundry company that provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturing services to a broad array of customers worldwide. The company focuses on delivering tailored process technologies for high-growth markets, including radio frequency (RF), power management, imaging, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. By combining deep process know-how with flexible manufacturing capabilities, Tower Semiconductor supports the development and volume production of advanced semiconductor devices for fabless and integrated device manufacturer customers.

The company’s technology portfolio spans standard and specialty processes such as CMOS, BiCMOS, high-voltage, radio frequency, silicon photonics, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and image sensor production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.