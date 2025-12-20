Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 395,287 Shares of SailPoint, Inc. $SAIL

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,309,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395,287 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint were worth $95,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint by 60.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in SailPoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in SailPoint in the second quarter worth $4,833,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SailPoint by 35.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SailPoint stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. SailPoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion and a PE ratio of -4.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00.

SailPoint ( NASDAQ:SAIL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.35 million. SailPoint had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 30.87%.The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.09 EPS.

In other SailPoint news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 175,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $3,933,028.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,200,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,430,905.36. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 34,186 shares of SailPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $766,450.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 1,069,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,986,350.88. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,026,454 shares of company stock valued at $23,056,195. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SailPoint from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SailPoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.15.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

