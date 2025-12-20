Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,221 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $89,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 67.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 200.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $41.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 6.17%.The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $238,938.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 112,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,498.79. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $355,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 288,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,343.96. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

